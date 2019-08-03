DSS Arrests Popular Social Critic

Published:

Share This

Concerned Nigerians group has condemned the arrest of a public affairs analyst based in Kaduna, Mr. Abu Hanifa Dadiyata, a fierce critic of Kano State Governor, Umar Ganduje by suspected officers and Men of the Department of State Services. Mr. Dadiyata, according to the group was whisked away from his Kaduna home at the early hour of Thursday morning by the DSS.“This gestapo action by men of the State Security Service is an aberration and against the tenets of democracy. To the best of our knowledge, Mr. Dadiyata has done nothing wrong other than holding the government at the center and that of Kano where he hails from accountable. The arrest of this young, vibrant and energetic activist by the DSS, is a clear affront on Freedom of Speech,” the group said in a statement signed by its convener, comrade Deji Adeyanju and and National Secretary, Ms. Hauwa Abdulsalam.Mr. Abu Hanifa Dadiyata The group added that it is equally concerned about the continuous harassment and intimidation of Amnesty International by agents of government, noting that it’s shameful that government sponsored agents would constantly besiege office of the non-governmental organisation at the nation’s capital, asking them to vacate the country.“The arrest of Dadiyata and harassment of Amnesty International represent a dangerous attack on civil freedoms, and an escalation of the hostile treatment of civil society groups by Nigerian government. Without the freedom of speech and of peaceful assembly, Nigeria will be a breeding ground for corruption. Abuse of power will continue to hold back the development and prosperity of the country if citizens are being hounded for holding an opinion on issues of governance in the country,” reads part of the statement.The group noted that Amnesty International is a responsible organization with a mandate to protect rights of persons, stressing that ‘labeling them criminals and agents of destabilization because of their fearless stance on the abuse of human right in the country by the authorities further shows the desperation by the current administration to silent critics and dissenting voices’“We want to reiterate again that the authorities must not harass the #RevolutionNow group which has scheduled its protest, ‘Day Of Rage’ on the 5th of August. Nigerians must be allowed to exercise their fundamental right as enshrined in our constitution. No nation thrives in an atmosphere of fear. The authorities should be more concerned about the rising insecurity in the country. The primary duty of any responsible government is to protect life and property of her citizens,” it added.