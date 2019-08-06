DSS Allow "Take It Back Movement" Members Access To Detained Omoyele Sowore

Published:

At 6pm today, 5th August, 2019, members of the Take it Back Movement were allowed to visit with our convener, Omoyele Sowore, for the first time since his armed abduction in the early hours last Saturday, the 3rd of August.The visitors met him in high spirits, unmoved by the events of the last few days. The officers allowed the guests to present him with food as Sowore had refused all meals since his capture. We are also happy to confirm that Take it Back members will be allowed to bring him food daily as per his wishes.The freedom fighter was quick to ask about Movement and Party faithfuls as he is aware that there will be a lot of worry about his wellbeing, and would like to assure everyone that he is being treated well and is in very good health.He is pleased that the peaceful #RevolutionNow protests he called Nigerians to stand for went ahead, and has expressed his dismay at knowledge of the sheer number of innocent Nigerians being arrested for exercising their civil rights. He is greatly concerned about the wellbeing of all those arrested and /or affected by today’s heavy handed police action, and joins in demanding for their immediate release.Indeed, the silver lining in today’s unrest lies in the knowledge that the truly, you cannot stop an idea whose time has come.The Take it Back Movement will continue to agitate for his release as well as that of every single comrade whose voice this oppressive regime has tried to silence.This visit was a small win; but we will not rest until we are free and free indeed.Rachel Onamusi-KpiasiDirector, PR, Media and CommunicationsTake it Back Movement