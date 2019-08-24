Disgrace And Arrest Buhari In Japan..Nnamdi Kanu Orders IPOB Members

Published:

Daring President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu said members of the group in the Republic of Japan had received orders from him to disgrace and arrest the President when he arrived the Asian country on Sunday.According to Kanu, President Buhari must be arrested and handed over to Japanese authorities to enable him to answer for his alleged mass murder and crimes against humanity, which he allegedly committed in Nigeria between 2015 and 2019.The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, had earlier on Friday informed Nigerians that the President would leave Nigeria for Japan on Sunday to participate in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development, holding in the City of Yokohama from August 28-30, 2019.But in a statement on Friday evening, the pro-Biafra leader urged its members in the country to mobilise and ensure that they arrest President Buhari, saying they were ready for the legal aftermath of the action.