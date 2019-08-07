Deeper Life Pastor’s Wife, Four Children Disappear In Abuja

Published:

Share This

A pastor of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Lugbe, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Isaac Pada, has raised the alarm over the disappearance of his wife and four children.The cleric told the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday that the incident happened at Lugbe on July 30 after he left for work.Pada said his wife, Precious, and four children: Pearl, 8; Pathnel, 6; Pamebelo, 3; and Peace, 7 months, were home at the time he left for work.He added that on his return around 8:22 pm on same day, his wife and the children had gone missing.“Every effort I have made to reach my wife has yielded no result as her phone has been switched off and her family members and relatives I contacted said they did not know her whereabouts,” he said.“There was no quarrel between us before I left for work. I even gave her the money she demanded for her personal use a day before her disappearance with the children.”The preacher said he had reported the incident to the Lugbe Divisional Police Station.