Death Toll From Dangote Truck, BRT Bus Accident In Lagos Rises To Three

Three people have died so far from an accident involving a Dangote truck which rammed into a high capacity BRT bus in Ikorodu, Lagos.The truck reportedly skidded off the main express and then collided with the bus on the BRT corridor at Ogolonto area of Ikorodu.“Casualties have been taken to the hospital,” Lagos State Transport Management Authority said, adding that the two vehicles have been removed from the expressway.However, the accident caused a long stretch of gridlock outward Ikorodu.“Traffic backlog has extended to Oja bus stop for those coming from Ikorodu. The backlog is at Asolo for those going into Ikorodu,” LASTMA said.