Published:

Share This

Daily Trust reporter in Jos, Bashir Musa Liman ,is dead. Liman, 34, died Saturday evening in a ghastly motor accident along Ningi road while traveling to Jama’are in Bauchi State.Until his death, Bashir was also a staff of the Ministry of Mining and Steel stationed in Plateau State.He worked with Daily Trust as a freelance journalist contributing to all the Trust titles including the Hausa publication, Aminiya.He is survived by his parents and siblings.