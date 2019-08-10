Creative Industry Group Appoints Gov Ihedioha As Patron

Published:

The Creative Industry Group (CIG) represented by The President, Felix Duke, The Director of Strategy Emeka Ossai and Advisory Consultant Charly Boy and Imo State Coordinator Nneoma Ukpapi on the 8th of August 2019, paid a honorary visit to the Executive Governor of Imo State, His Excellency Rt. Hon. (Sir) Chukwuemeka Ihedioha at the Imo State Government House, where he was invested as A PATRON OF THE CREATIVE INDUSTRY GROUP.His Excellency's passion aligns with the vision of the Creative Industry Group and he considered it a pleasant surprise but not a coincidence as regards the investiture. As the popular adage goes "like attracts like".Pictures show His Excellency receiving the Patron's plaque from Emeka Ossai amidst applause from the CIG representatives as well as those from the Imo State government house.It was indeed a moment of satisfaction for the President of The Creative Industry Group, Felix Duke to know that the Governor has the welfare of his people deeply rooted at heart as talks begin on replicating the NETS Summit in Imo State