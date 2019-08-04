COZA Pastor Resumes Preaching Few Weeks After Stepping Aside Over Allegations Of Rape

Published:

The senior pastor Bidoun Fatoyinbo of COZA who stepped down from his position a month ago after Nigerians protested against him has resumed his jobFatoyinbo had been accused of child molestation by the wife of popular Nigerian singer, Timi DakoloHowever, 4 weeks after the step-down announcement, the pastor has reportedly gotten back on the pulpit Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, the general overseer of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), had come under fire a month ago after Busola, the wife of popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo accused him of child molestation.Busola Dakolo had claimed that the pastor molested her as a child when she was a choir at his church in Ilorin, Kwara state. Legit.ng had reported due to outrage and protest from Nigerians, the pastor had announced that he would step down until the investigations against him are over. He also said he would not step on the pulpit to preach.However, even though there has been no news from the police that the pastor has been proven innocent or guilty, Pastor Fatoyinbo has reportedly resumed his duties and he is back to preaching. In a video shared on social media this Sunday, August 4, the pastor was seen preaching in his church just four weeks after he announced his step down. Fatoyinbo was heard welcoming members who decided to become members of his church over the past four weeks.