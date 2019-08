Published:

Abdullahi Babalele, the son-in-law of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, was on Thursday granted bail in the sum of N20 million.The Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos, presided over by Justice Nicholas Oweibo admitted Babalele to bail in the sum of N20million with one surety in like sum.The judge said the surety must be resident in Lagos and must produce evidence of means through an affidavit.The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Wednesday arraigned Abdullahi Babalele for allegedly laundering $140,000 in the build-up to the 2019 General Elections.