Court Bars Oluwo Of Iwo From Presiding Over Friday Jumat Prayers

Justice A.O Ayoola of the Osun State High Court, Osogbo Judicial Division on Friday issued a restraining order against the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba AbdulRasheed Adewale Akanbi, stopping him from presiding the Friday Jum’at or any other Muslim festivals such as Eid -il-Fitri or Eid-il Kabir in Iwo.The interim injunction of the court subsists pending the determination of a Motion on Notice filed on a matter bordering on the removal of Chief Abiola Ogundokun as the Basorun Musulumi of Iwo land before the court.Saudi Arabia to host Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz Jr’s rematch Dec…Chief Ogundokun had filed an application of Motion Ex-parte against the Oluwo of Iwo and the registered trustees of Iwo Central Mosque, asking the court to restrain Oba Akanbi from presiding over Muslim based services in Iwo land.