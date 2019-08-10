Corps Marshal Oyeyemi Greets Musims ,Enjoins Hitch-Free Sallah Celebration

Published:

As Muslims worldwide observe this year's Eid el Kabir Sallah celebration on Sunday, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has sent his warm felicitations to the Muslim faithful in Nigeria on the occasion, ejoining all motorists to drive with utmost care to ensure a hitch-free celebration. He stated this in his Eid el Kabir Sallah message in which he assured members of the public particularly, the Muslims that FRSC has made adequate preparations for effective traffic management during the festive period, but appealed for cooperation from all road users to make the strategies put in place towards achieving the plans successful.According to a press release signed by the FRSC spokesperson, Corps Commander Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Marshal expressed satisfaction with the arrangement already put in place to ensure effective traffic management along all the identified black spots and major corridors and highways across the country, but observed that without commensurate support and understanding from the road users, the efforts could be in vain. He therefore, appealed for patience, obedience and show of love and consideration for other road users while driving in line with the spirit of the sallah celebration."Eid El Kabir festival is a period traditionally known for sacrifices in obedience to the will of the Almighty Allah as demonstrated by Prophet Ibraheem (AS). In the same spirit, every road user must show patience, obedience and sacrifice while sharing the road with others to create a hitch-free road environment for the celebration," the Corps Marshal stated.Bisi further disclosed that the Corps Marshal had earlier directed Commanding Officers accros the country to put adequate measures in place in their operational areas to address cases of obstruction, gridlock and any emergencies that may arise from massive movement of people and and goods as being anticipated across the country. In the same vein, he gave assurances that all the FRSC operational and rescue facilities have been appropriately deployed to render effective services to road travelers during the celebration and beyond.He further disclosed that the Corps Marshal appeals to members of the public to support the special FRSC Sallah campaign by promptly reporting any emergencies to the nearestFRSC patrol team or Toll-free line: 122, stressing that the Corps' Call Center would as usual, remain open and operational to receive distress calls for immediate mobilisation of the nearest patrol teams or standby rescue teams to the scene of the incident for necessary action in line with the FRSC's response time to emergencies."The Corps wishes all Nigerians a safe and happy Eid el Kabir celebration," Kazeem added.It would be recalled that Sunday, 11th August has been officially declared as Sallah day, while the Federal Government declared Monday and Tuesday as public holiday. Towards ensuring effective traffic management during the period, the FRSC National Headquarters commenced the special sallah patrol on 9th August which would last till 16th August,2019.