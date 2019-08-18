Chairman Diaspora Commission Condemns Attack On Former Deputy Senate President Ekweremadu In Germany By IPOB

Published:

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has condemned in its entirety, theattack on the former deputy senate president and current serving senator of the FederalRepublic of Nigeria, Senator Ike Ekweremadu at the 2nd Annual Igbo Cultural Festival held inNuremberg, Germany.Senator Ekweremadu who was attending as a speaker/special guest of honor at the eventorganized by the Ndi-igbo Germany community was reportedly beaten up and egged publicly.The incident is an embarrassment to the country.According to reliable sources, some of the culprits who perpetrated the act have beenapprehended and we call on the German government and law enforcement agencies to ensurethat there are consequences for their actions.It is also shamefully pathetic that an event which was nobly put together by the Ndi-Igbocommunity in Germany whose members make up the majority of Nigerians living in Germany,to amongst other things provide a forum for the Diasporans and various stakeholders tonetwork and to facilitate a better cooperation between German and Nigerian businesses, endedup in such a disgraceful manner.We appeal to Nigerians to be of good behavior wherever they find themselves because suchincidents tarnish the image of the country.Hon. Abike Dabiri-ErewaChairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission