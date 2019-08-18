Chairman Diaspora Commission Condemns Attack On Former Deputy Senate President Ekweremadu In Germany By IPOB

attack on the former deputy senate president and current serving senator of the Federal
Republic of Nigeria, Senator Ike Ekweremadu at the 2nd Annual Igbo Cultural Festival held in
Nuremberg, Germany.
Senator Ekweremadu who was attending as a speaker/special guest of honor at the event
organized by the Ndi-igbo Germany community was reportedly beaten up and egged publicly.
The incident is an embarrassment to the country.
According to reliable sources, some of the culprits who perpetrated the act have been
apprehended and we call on the German government and law enforcement agencies to ensure
that there are consequences for their actions.
It is also shamefully pathetic that an event which was nobly put together by the Ndi-Igbo
community in Germany whose members make up the majority of Nigerians living in Germany,
to amongst other things provide a forum for the Diasporans and various stakeholders to
network and to facilitate a better cooperation between German and Nigerian businesses, ended
up in such a disgraceful manner.
We appeal to Nigerians to be of good behavior wherever they find themselves because such
incidents tarnish the image of the country.
Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa
Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission
