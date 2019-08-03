Buhari's Ministers To Get Portfolios After August 16th

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to inaugurate the 43 ministerial nominees recently cleared by the Senate after an Induction Retreat slated for August 15-16 in Abuja.The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Gida Mustapha, in a statement on Friday said that following confirmation by the Senate, all Ministers designate are to note that relevant documents for their study and guidance, preparatory to the inauguration of the Cabinet shall be available for collection at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) (Cabinet Affairs Office) from 10.00am on Tuesday August 6, 2019.According to Mustapha, Ministers designate are also requested to bring along and submit to the OSGF, their updated CV in soft and hard copies as well as any valid identification document.“I am pleased to inform you that, in view of the need to allow Ministers designate enough time to study the documents (Status Report on Policies, Programmes and Projects; the 2019-2023 Road Map, and FEC Handbook among others) and considering the upcoming Sallah break, Mr. President has approved an Induction Retreat for Ministers Designate to be held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja from August 15-16, 2019,” he said.He also urged those concerned to contact the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office (CAO), OSGF, for further clarification. While all the ministers designate were cleared by the Senate, none of them has been assigned portfolios and it is expected that they will be assigned portfolios after the August 16 retreat or during their inauguration.