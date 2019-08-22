Buhari Told Me He Will Reappoint Me A Minister...Rotimi Amaechi

Published:

Share This

The minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari had told him that he will be reappointed into the Ministry of Transportation. Amaechi who spoke at a reception to mark his swearing on Wednesday in Abuja said, “the President told me the same week cabinet was dissolved that I will return you to cabinet.I kept it a secret but I could have announced to you. So, all those who were running helter-skelter; we knew that God would not allow them to have their way.”The minister reiterated his commitment to perform well in the ministry in such a way to please the President and to please Nigerians.According to him, “We are grateful to God for the opportunity to serve again. I know how many of you were frightened that we would not get the appointment,” he said. He further urged those who came to celebrate with him to go home to prepare for Ward, Local Government and State Congresses, adding that only those who can deliver should be carried along.