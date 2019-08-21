Buhari Sacks Lauretta Onochie, Bashir Ahmad, Reappoints Adesina, Shehu As Media Aides

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity and Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, respectively.Also reappointed is Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President.The reappointment was contained in a letter dated August 14th, 2019 signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.The appointments take effect from May 29, 2019.Also appointed are Tolu Ogunlesi, Special Assistant (Digital Media) and Mallam Buhari Salihu, Special Assistant, Online Media.