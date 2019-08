Published:

Share This

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday in Daura, Katsina State, received President of Guinea, Prof. Alpha Conde.Buhari is currently in his hometown for Eid El-Kabir celebrations.The visiting President will attend the Eid prayers with President Buhari on Sunday and be treated to the traditional Durbar display at the palace of the Emir of Daura, Dr. Faruk Umar Faruk.President Conde will also be conferred with a traditional title by the Daura Emirate.