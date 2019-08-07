Buhari Condoles Tafawa Balewa University Over Drowned Students

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has deeply commiserated with the families of the students of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ABTU), Bauchi State, who lost their lives following the collapse of a bridge at its Gubi Campus after a downpour on Monday night.A statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), said the President, who described the incident as “tragic, sad and unfortunate,” also condoled with the management, staff and students of the university.Meanwhile,reports had it that the bridge linking the classes with the hostels collapsed as a result of (Monday) torrential rain while students were returning to the hostels when some of them were trapped.A student of the University posted on his Facebook account that, “We learnt that there was a sudden disaster which happened at ATBU, Gubi Campus, which affected many of our students, and there might be loss of lives. Please, let’s pray for them, and anyone with relatives, brothers, sisters should make an enquiry about his or her well-being.”A source at the university who pleaded anonymity confirmed the disaster and assured that the Management is assessing the situation and will make a public statement very soon.