Buhari Closes Defence At Election Tribunal

President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress on Thursday closed their defence in the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.The PDP and Atiku are by their petition challenging the victory of Buhari and the APC in the February 23, 2019 poll.Buhari had opened his defence at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Tuesday and had called seven witnesses between then and Wednesday.He was to continue his defence on Thursday.But shortly after the matter was called on Wednesday, the President’s lawyer, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), announced to the five-man tribunal led by Justice Mohammed Garba that his team was satisfied with the seven witnesses they had led.When the tribunal sought the reaction of the APC’s lawyer, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), whom it was his turn to open his client’s defence, he said he and members of his team also found it unnecessary to call any witness.The Independent National Electoral Commission which is the first respondent did not also call any witness or tender any document.In all, there were seven defence witnesses against the 62 called by the petitioners.