Breaking:US Visa Fee Increase :Nigeria Catches Cold, Reduces Visa Fees Charged Americans

Barely 24 hours after the United States of America Embassy increased it's visa fees for Nigerians due to Nigeria's government's refusal to reduce visa fees charged American citizens,the Federal Government today quickly reduced it's visa fees.This is the unedited Press Release from the Ministry of Interior.FG DECREASES VISA CHARGES PAYABLE BY US CITIZENS IN LINE WITH RECIPROCITY POLICYThe attention of the Ministry of Interior has been drawn to the introduction of reciprocity of Visa Fees by the United States of America. The Ministry acknowledges that there were engagements with the United States Embassy on the issue and in the aftermath, a Committee was set up to conduct due diligence in line with the Ministry’s extant policy on reciprocity of Visa fees.The Committee had concluded its assignment and submitted a Report but the issuance of authorisation for its recommendations was delayed due to transition processes in the Ministry at the policy level.The Honourable Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has approved the decrease of Visa charges payable by US citizens in line with reciprocity policy as recommended by the Committee.Accordingly, the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, has been directed to implement the decrease in Nigeria’s Visa charges to US Citizens with effect from Thursday, 29th August, 2019.SIGNEDMohammed MangaDirector (Press & Public Relations)For: Honourable Minister28th August, 2019