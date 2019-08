Published:

The Ogun State Police Command through its spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi, has confirmed that all the five kidnapped Pastors of Redeemed Christian Church of God have been rescued.Pastor Enoch Adeboye the Geberal oveerseer of the Church announced their kidnap on Friday .They were heading to Lagos for a Church conference from Abia State aboard an Abia Line Bus when they were kidnapped not too far from Ijebu Ode.The Police said that four of the remaining Pastors were rescued today.One was rescued earlier.He also said no ransom was paid for their release