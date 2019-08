Published:

The National Assembly/State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal in Lokoja, Kogi State has sacked Dino Melaye as the Senator for Kogi West Senatorial District.The tribunal, on Friday, ordered that fresh elections be conducted in the Senatorial district.Dino is a second term Senator who fought a tight battle agaisnt Senator Smart Adeyemi of APC for the positionHe is currently a gubernatorial aspirant of the PDP in he forthcoming Kogi State Governorship race