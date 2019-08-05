Breaking :Court Grants Islamic Movement Leader El-Zakzaky Leave To Travel To India For Medical Checkup

Published:

A Kaduna High Court today granted the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky leave to go to India for medical treatment.El-Zakzaky and wife, Zeenat were absent during the ruling.Police had early tightened security in the Kaduna metropolis ahead of the hearing of the bail application of the IMN leader and his wife.The Ahmadu Bello Way was devoid of activities as El-Zakzaky is expected to appear in court.Security agents had warned against any protests by anyone or group of persons on account of the Islamic cleric leader’s court appearance.They also encouraged residents to go about their daily activities peacefully.