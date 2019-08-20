Breaking CKN Exclusive :Police Rearrest Escaped Taraba Kidnapper Hamisu Wadume

Published:

Report reaching CKN News has it that the most wanted kindnapper in Nigeria Hamisu Wadume, has been rearrested.Alhaji whose arrest led to the death of three policemen in Taraba State and later released by soldiers was rearrested by the same IRT team that arrested him initially.A top official police source told CKN News on condition of anonymity today said that Hamisu was arrested at the resident of his uncle in Kano where he has been hiding since .The Police spokesman DCP Frank Mba ie sxpected to issue a press release to that effect shortly