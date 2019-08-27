Breaking :America Increases Visa Fees For Nigerians

Published:





The United States Of America Embassy has increased the cost of visa for Nigerians effective 29th August 2019.This according to the Embassy in a release obtained by CKN News was due to the high cost of obtaining Nigerian visas by America .The staement stated that despite its engagement with the Nigerian government to reduce this ,it has refused hence the US has no choice than to increase its too.Nigerians applying for tourism, student and business visas will not only pay the N59, 200 fee but will have to pay an extra $110 (N40, 700) after the visa has been issued o them bringing the total cost to N99, 900.However, applicants who are denied visas would not need to pay the extra N40, 700.Applicants seeking the L1 Visa (work permit) will pay an extra N112, 100 if given visas while those applying for H4 Visa (dependency/spousal) will pay an extra N66, 600.The US Embassy adopts the rate of N370/$1 for Nigerians which is higher than both the official rate and the black market rate.This is the unedited release by the Embassy todayREVISED VISA RECIPROCITY SCHEDULE FOR NIGERIA:Effective worldwide on 29 August, Nigerian citizens will be required to pay a visa issuance fee, or reciprocity fee, for all approved applications for nonimmigrant visas in B, F, H1B, I, L, and R visa classifications. The reciprocity fee will be charged in addition to the nonimmigrant visa application fee, also known as the MRV fee, which all applicants pay at the time of application. Nigerian citizens whose applications for a nonimmigrant visa are denied will not be charged the new reciprocity fee.Both reciprocity and MRV fees are non-refundable, and their amounts vary based on visa classification.U.S. law requires U.S. visa fees and validity periods to be based on the treatment afforded to U.S. citizens by foreign governments, insofar as possible. Visa issuance fees are implemented under the principle of reciprocity: when a foreign government imposes additional visa fees on U.S. citizens, the United States will impose reciprocal fees on citizens of that country for similar types of visas. Nationals of a number of countries worldwide are currently required to pay this type of fee after their nonimmigrant visa application is approved.The total cost for a U.S. citizen to obtain a visa to Nigeria is currently higher than the total cost for a Nigerian to obtain a comparable visa to the United States. The new reciprocity fee for Nigerian citizens is meant to eliminate that cost difference.Since early 2018, the U.S. government has engaged the Nigerian government to request that the Nigerian government change the fees charged to U.S. citizens for certain visa categories. After eighteen months of review and consultations, the government of Nigeria has not changed its fee structure for U.S. citizen visa applicants, requiring the U.S. Department of State to enact new reciprocity fees in accordance with our visa laws.The reciprocity fee will be required for all Nigerian citizens worldwide, regardless of where they are applying for a nonimmigrant visa to the United States. The reciprocity fee is required for each visa that is issued, which means both adults and minors whose visa applications are approved will be charged the reciprocity fee. The fee can only be paid at the U.S. Embassy or the U.S. Consulate General. The reciprocity fee cannot be paid at banks or any other location.The reciprocity tables displayed on travel.state.gov will be updated to reflect the changes above.For full details on the implementation of reciprocity fees for Nigerian visas, please visit our websites: https://ng.usembassy.gov/visas/nonimmigrant-visas/ and http://www.ustraveldocs.com/ng