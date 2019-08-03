Bauchi Assembly Crisis Over As 16 Factional Members Take Oath Of Office

Published:

The crisis rocking Bauchi State House of Assembly following the emergence of two Speakers is over as the leader of the faction, former Speaker of the House, Kawuwa Shehu Damina led 16 other members-elect to take oath of office and allegiance at a special session held on Friday night at about 8:00 pm.With this development, the crisis which engulfed the State House of Assembly has been amicably resolved as the Kawuwa Damina-led camp has finally bowed to pressure and were inaugurated.The former Speaker, Kawuwa Damina, who was believed to be loyal to the former Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar led the remaining 16 members to take their oath of office and oath of allegiance and were inaugurated at the special session presided over by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Danlami Ahmed Kawule.The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir , who was also at the Assembly complex as an observer when the other Members were inaugurated, told newsmen that it was victory for democracy and the people of the state.It will be recalled that the Bauchi state House of Assembly was thrown into confusion and leadership crisis when elected Members held parallel inaugurations leading to the emergence of two factional Speakers.While Abubakar Y Suleiman was elected by 13 Members with the Clerk presiding over the sitting on the floor of the Assembly complex on June 20th, the factional Speaker, Kawuwa Shehu Damina, was elected outside the Assembly complex by 18 Members under the symbol of a Mace.The All Progressives Congress has 22 Members, the Peoples Democratic Party has 8 while the New Nigeria People’s Party has one.