Arrest Of 37 Officers:We'll Dismiss Any Personnel Caught Taking Bribe...FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps has vowed to dismiss from service any of its personnel found extorting motorists.FRSC Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem gave the warning while reacting to the recent arrest of 37 FRSC operatives for alleged extortion of motorists on the highway.Speaking with journalists in Abuja, Kazeem said there were reports that a team comprising the FRSC, Independent Corrupt Practices Commission and Department of State Services arrested the erring personnel.The FRSC management had in a complaint to ICPC said the incidents of extortion were rife in six states; Kaduna, Bauchi, Abia, Rivers, Kogi and Ogun StatesKazeem said “We abhor corruptive tendencies. There are internal mechanisms, the Corps Marshal Monitoring Unit and Surveillance and Intelligence Unit.“There is also zonal commanding officers unit of surveillance and monitoring, sector commanders unit, all aimed at checking excesses of marshals.“The corps marshal felt that reports concerning the issue of extortion is getting alarming and didn’t want to stop at internal mechanism.’’According to him, this necessitated the collaboration with the ICPC and the DSS.“They deployed technology and made the arrest,’’ he said, adding that the exercise would be sustained in order to rid the corps of bad eggs.