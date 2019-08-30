Army Kill Two Terrorists Planting Bombs On Highway

Published:

Troops of 26 Task Force Brigade under the auspices of Operation HALAKA DODO, Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE successfully thwarted Terrorists efforts to plant Improvised Explosive Device (IED) for commuters and troops' Main Supply Route. The troops laid an effective night ambush for terrorists in the midst of heavy downpour, encountered the terrorists IED party at Wala crossing point attempting to emplace the lethal device..Troops responded swiftly in a fire fight with the terrorists killing 2, while others scampered for their dear lives with likely gun shot wounds under the cover of darkness.The following items were recovered from the criminals:a. 2 AK 47 rifflesb. 3 magazinesc. 32 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunitiond. 4 primed IEDsIt would be recalled that earlier in the week, the terrorists suffered heavy losses when they failed in their attack on the headquarters of 26 Task Force Brigade, Bitta when the attackers were overpowered by national forces which caused the death of many terrorists and recovery of some weapons.Accordingly, the merits of the new concept (super Camp) in the operational arena has already started yielding results with troops becoming more mobile, agile, robust and unpredictable. Hence, troops continue to dominate the Theatre with mobile patrols, ambushes, deliberate attacks and raids thereby denying the terrorists/criminals freedom of action.Already, Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander sector 1, Operation LAFIYA, Brig Gen AK Ibrahim has commended the troops for their efforts and urged them to sustain the tempo to completely stamp out all vestiges of the terrorists in the area of Operation.SAGIR MUSAColonelActing Director Army Public Relations