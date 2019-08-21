Army Hands Over Soldier Behind Killing Of Abia Resident To Police For Prosecution

Published:

UPDATE ON THE ARREST AND TRIAL OF LANCE CORPORAL AJAYI JOHNSON THE SOLDIER WHO ALLEGEDLY KILLED MR CHIMAOBI NWAOGWU AT UMUOKEREKE NGWA COMMUNITY OF ABIA STATEReference 82 Division Nigerian Army earlier press release dated 10th of August 2019 on the arrest of Lance Corporal Ajayi Johnson who allegedly killed an okada rider Mr Chimaobi Nwaogwu at Umoukereke Ngwa Community of Abia State on 7 August, 2019. In the press release Headquarters 82 Division assured the general public that the arrested soldier would be tried according to extant rules and regulations of the Nigerian Army and if found wanting appropriate disciplinary action would be taken against him.Consequently, the Division wishes to inform the general public that the soldier was dully charged, tried and reduced to the rank of a private, subsequently dismissed from Service and is hereby formally handed over to the Nigerian Police Force, Abia State Command today Wednesday the 21st of August 2019 for further necessary action.The 82 Division will not condone any act of Lawlessness and unprofessional conduct from any of its personnel, and wherever that happens, decisive action will surely be taken against erring personnel. Nigerian Army will continue to assist in the protection of lives and property of all Nigerians as provided for in the constitution of the country.You are please requested to disseminate this information to the general public through your medium. Thanks for your usual cooperation.Aliyu YusufColonelDeputy DirectorArmy Public Relations82 Division Nigerian Army