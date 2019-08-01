Army Detains Wife,Children Of Soldier Involved In Stealing N400m From Army General

Published:

Mrs. Ayo Oluwaniyi, wife of Corporal Gabriel Oluwaniyi, one of the five fleeing soldiers accused of stealing N400m they were escorting from Sokoto to Kaduna in the first week of last month (July 2019), has been reportedly arrested and detained by the Nigerian Army.A report on Thursday disclosed that the 37-year-old woman and her three children are being detained at the 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Barracks, Akure, Ondo State capital.It quoted an unnamed family member as alleging that the detainees had been denied access to family members, adding that the family was worried about Ayo and her children’s state of health.Apart from Corporal Gabriel Oluwaniyi, the other runaway soldiers are Corporal Mohammed Aminu and Lance Corporals Haruna, Oluji Joshua and Hayatudeen Abubakar.The five men were said to have been given the escort assignment by then General Officer Commanding, 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Sokoto, Maj. Gen. Hakeem Otiki, but opted to vanish with the huge sum instead of delivering it to an unidentified Very Important Person in Kaduna.