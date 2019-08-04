Again Nigerian Born Taxify Driver Killed In South Africa ,As Ebonyi Governor Kicks

Published:

Share This

The Nigerian Union South Africa on Sunday said Mr. Benjamin Okoronkwo, a 43-year-old Taxify driver from Okposi, Ohaozara Local Government of Ebonyi State, has died.The union said in a statement by its Assistant National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Ikele Odefa, that Okoronkwo was shot dead by unknown assailants at about 3 a.m. on August 3, in his car.According to the statement e-mailed to the News Agency of Nigeria, the Nigerian Union South Africa has visited the scene of the incident and later went to open a case of murder at Mofartview Police Station in Johannesburg’s south cluster.Odefa said the deceased is survived by two children and a wife.He said the union was calling yet again on law enforcement agents to investigate Okoronkwo’s murder, with the aim of prosecuting his killers.Meanwhile,the chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum and governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has petitioned the South Africa High Commissioner to Nigeria, requesting for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the gruesome murder of a Nigerian named Benjamin Simeon in Johannesburg.Late Mr. Simeon, aged 43 years, was a native of Okposi in Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi State.He was allegedly shot by yet-to-be identified gunmen on the 3rd of August, 2019 at Verona Street in Johannesburg, South Africa while on wheel doing his business as a cop (taxi driver), a statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor, noted.The petition was also copied to the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, and sought for the federal government’s intervention in the matter. “The heinous murder of Mr. Benjamin Simeon on the 3rd of August, 2019 at Verona Street in Johannesburg, South Africa, is uncalled for.“Having condemned it, we therefore, need the South African government to undertake requisite thoroughness and transparency to ensure that justice is served to the Nigerian government, Ebonyi State and the family of the deceased.“I therefore, ask that the federal government should compel the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the gruesome murder of a Nigerian by name Benjamin Simeon. “Loss of a highly talented and law abiding citizen of Nigeria who was going about his legitimate business in South Africa aptly challenges us all to call on the reserves of our cherished African brotherhood”, the statement read partly.