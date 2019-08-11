Another Lady Strangulated In Lagos Hotel

Published:

Lagos State Police public relations officer ( PPRO) ,DSP Bala Elkana ,said during the same weekend, a female Lodger was found dead in a Hotel room in Morogbo area of the State .He said Morogbo police station received information that Jessica a lodger in Southbound Hotel, Morogbo was found dead in her room.He said ;” Homicide detectives visited the scene and discovered that the deceased was on the bed facing up, with a swollen face and foam-like fluid oozing out of her mouth. The detectives also found out that her throat was knotted with clothes, suggesting that she might have been strangulated.There was also bloodstain all over the place.” The body was evacuated to a mortuary for autopsy while the scene was preserved for forensic analysis. He said, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State police command, CP Zubairu Muazu, has ordered the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department ( SCIID), Yaba, to take over the investigation of the matters.This is the 3rd strangulation in hotels in two weeks across the country ,few days back ,a lady was strangualted in Port Harcourt and another at a hotel in Owerri