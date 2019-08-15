Access Bank Unveils Smartphone Device Financing Scheme

Published:

Access Bank continues to lead the way in innovative economic digital finance solutions, providing more Nigerians with access to credit as it unveils the Device Finance scheme, a scheme designed to provide salaried customers with the opportunity to purchase smartphones of their choice and pay over a period of twelve months.Speaking on the initiative, Executive Director, Retail Banking, Victor Etuokwu said, “Access Bank has taken the initiative to lead the digitization of lending in Nigeria and wants every customer to benefit from the modern connected lifestyle. Through our revolutionary and ground-breaking credit schemes such as Device Finance, we will see more Nigerians get connected to do more in business online and enjoy social lifestyle of their choice. And that is the kind of change that we want to see.“Device Finance is designed to finance the purchase of devices under a contract arrangement. The financing scheme currently includes smartphone devices, where customers can enjoy additional benefits with an optional monthly airtime bundle, which can also be converted to data.“Under the Device Finance scheme, we are offering a variety of smartphones from TECNO to the iPhone series ranging from ₦12,500 – ₦325,000, where customers pay anything from ₦1,500 a month to ₦30,000 a month, depending on the selected device.“The Device Finance airtime bundles range from ₦2,750 – ₦22,750 and our partnership with MTN allows MTN users benefit from huge discounts, where customers can also get some devices for free by adding the monthly MTN airtime bundle subscription” he concluded.The Device Finance scheme is available to all Access Bank salaried customer and devices can be purchased at competitive market prices, spread across a twelve-month repayment period.Customers can access the Device Finance scheme by downloading the QuickBucks app from their Apple iOS App Store or Google Play store and follow the prompt steps.