Abia Commissioner Loses His Wife And Two Kids In Accident

Hon. Adiele Ekeke, a Commissioner in Abia State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (ASOPADEC) has buried his two children who died alongside his wife in an accident which occurred along Enugu-Okigwe express road.The lady and her two children were reported to have been traveling along the Enugu – Port Harcourt Road on Sunday August 11, when their vehicle got involved in a ghastly accident that claimed their lives. Luckily, the third child survived the accident but is currently in intensive care where doctors are battling to save her life.Confirming the death of his wife and two kids, Hon. Ekeke said;"Its too hard to believe, but it did happened. We're on our way to Ohanku to bury my 2 children, my only son and first daughter. Their mother is still in mortuary"