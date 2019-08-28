28th Anniversary: Be Patient, We’ll Make You Proud, Ikpeazu Tells Abians

Published:

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has called on Abians to be patient with his administration as he strives to build an Abia that everyone will be proud of.Governor Ikpeazu said he is committed to building an infrastructure especially roads that will stand the test of timeThe Governor stated this at the 28th Anniversary celebration of Abia State held at the International Conference Center,Umuahia.Governor Ikpeazu who admitted that there is huge infrastructure gap in the state that beckons for attention especially the major cities of Aba, Umuahia and Ohafia, said his administration oblivious of that fact is building to last.He said he want to be remembered for the few roads he built that outlived him than many without significance.Governor Ikpeazu regretted that Abia is not where it should be at 28 but assured that Abians will have every reason to smile at the end of the day.He applauded the robust relationship between the three arms of government, attributing it to the peace enjoyed in the state.The Governor who described the day as a milestone in the history of the state reiterated his commitment to ensure that the light handed over to him by his predecessors will not go off in his time.He used the forum to pay tributes to his forebearers.Speaking, Chairman of the State Advisory Council, Anagha Ezikpe explained the reasons behind the formation of the state.He noted that the Abia Chatter of Equity was formulated in 1981 with the aim of ensuring wvn distribution of power and resources across the three senatorial zones of the state.The event featured an Anniversary lecture entitled "Abia State, 28 Years After" by Professor Madu Iwe.