23 Year Lady Arrested For Filming Friend Being Raped By Her Boyfriend

Published:

Share This

A 23-year-old woman, Eniola Shitu, reportedly filmed her female friend being raped by her 31-year-old boyfriend, David Peremobowe.The incident happened at Ikopa-Tuntun, Abiola Way, Abeokuta, Ogun State, last week Wednesday after Eniola had allegedly lured the victim to her boyfriend’s room where she was drugged and raped.Our correspondent gathered that while the victim was being allegedly raped by Peremobowe, Shitu was filming the action.The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday.Oyeyemi said men of the state police command had arrested Shitu and Peremobowe.The PPRO stated that Shitu was apprehended for conspiring with her boyfriend to rape her close friend.According to him, the suspects were arrested after the victim lodged a complaint at the Obantoko Police Division.Oyeyemi said the victim complained that on July 24, 2019, around 1.45pm, Shitu sent her a WhatsApp message that she should help her buy food and skushis (a street cocktail made from cannabis leaves mixed with alcohol, milk and sugar, among others), and bring them to her boyfriend’s house at the Somorin area of Obantoko, Abeokuta.He added, “On getting there, the boyfriend, Peremobowe, offered her a bottle of beer, which she took.“Immediately she finished taking the beer, she became very weak as a result of which Peremobowe unlawfully had carnal knowledge of her, and while he was at it, her friend, Shittu, used her phone to film how she was being raped.“On the strength of her complaint, the DPO, Obantoko Division, SP Olasunkanmi Popoola, detailed his detectives to the house, where Peremobowe and his girlfriend, Shitu, were arrested.“The Gionee handset with which the footage was recorded was also recovered.”Oyeyemi said the state Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, had ordered the transfer of the suspects to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.