19 People Killed In Mass Shooting At Walmart Supermarket In Texas,USA

At least 19 people died and another 40 were wounded in a mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas on Saturday, multiple law enforcement sources told NBC News.The shooting happened at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall. The Walmart was at capacity with up to 3,000 shoppers during the busy back-to-school season, police said.A 21-year-old suspect identified as Patrick Crusius, a resident of the Dallas area, has been taken into custody, law enforcement sources told NBC News.Police said they believe there was only one shooter. Law enforcement previously had reports of multiple shooters.El Paso police first received calls about a shooting at 10 a.m. local time. Multiple other law enforcement agencies, including the ATF and FBI, assisted El Paso police.The area around the Walmart and Cielo Vista Mall has since been secured, police said.But authorities asked people to say clear of the area surrounding the Cielo Vista Mall. A reunification center for families has been set up at McCarthur Middle School.