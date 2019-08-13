109 Babies Delivered At RCCG 67th Annual Convention ,As Adeboye Releases Theme For 2020

Published:

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has released the theme for the church’s next year convention.Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 67th convention of the church held at the Redemption Camp in Ogun state, Pastor Adeboye said the theme for the year 2020 convention is: ‘Wonderful.’According to the clergy, about 12,800 Deacons and Deaconesses, 4,000 assistant pastors and a total of 1,855 pastors were ordained during the one-week long programme which ended on Sunday.He noted that as at Sunday, a total of 109 babies were safely delivered in health facilities located within the camp ground during the event. They include 56 boys and 53 girls. He charged Christians to pray fervently often, saying life’s challenges can easily be tackled once God is involved.