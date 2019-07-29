Family Raises Alarm Over Whereabout Of Young Lady Kidnapped While Jogging In Lagos

Published:

A young lady by the name Gbemisola Alabi has been kidnapped while jogging at Ajah area of Lagos State.This was contained in the information released by her family." Dear friends and Nigerians, The above Photo is of our beloved daughter, sister, wife and mother - Gbemisola Alabi. She was kidnapped around Monastery road near Novare mall - shoprite Shongotedo Ajah yesterday (28th July 2019) while she went jogging. We need your help to find her.Please help share her photo on all your social media handles, put a call through to people you feel can help us. Call the Ajah police command if you have any information or call Mr. Adebayo 08029998831 representing the family. Anything you can do please.We also need your prayers that she returns home to her family soon and in good health."