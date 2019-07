Published:

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has attended the graduation of his son, Fiyinfoluwa in United KingdomLaolu Akande, senior special assistant to the vice-president on media and publicity, made this known on Twitter on Wednesday.“VP Osinbajo is in the UK attending his son’s graduation today (Wednesday). He returns to Abuja tomorrow,(Thursday)” he tweeted.Akande, however, did not state the name of the institution attended by the vice-president’s son.Osinbajo has three children: two daughters, Kiki and Kanyinsola, and a son, Fiyinfoluwa.