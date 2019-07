Published:

A house wife, Lauratu Ahmad, allegedly poured boiling water on her husband, Malam Aliyu Ibrahim Fayan-fayan, in protest against his plan to marry a second wife.The incident occurred around 10pm on Thursday in Danbatta Local Government Area of Kano State.The man, said to be a primary school teacher in Danbatta, disclosed to his wife, Lauratu, his plan to take another wife as a result of which he gave her some money to purchase some items as a consolation ahead of the marriage.