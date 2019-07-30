Why FG Banned Us....Shi’ites Movement

Published:

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria, known as Shi’ites on Tuesday said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration designated their group a terrorist organisation because his administration planned to eliminate their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.The group spokesman, Ibrahim Musa, stated this in an interview , while reacting to the proscription of the group and its designation as a terrorist group by the Federal Government.Following the proscription of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria by a Federal High Court in Abuja last Friday, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the arrest of the members and their leaders nationwide.He stated that the Shi’ites “will be treated like terrorists and enemies of state” and prosecuted under the Terrorism Act, including anyone associating with them in any way that could advance their activities in the country.