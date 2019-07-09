We Were Hired By Senator To Kill Gov Bello's Aide...Assassins

Published:

Share This

Some suspected killers of Yusuf Adabenege Onivehu, an aide to Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, who were paraded in Okene have alleged that former representative of Kogi Central Senatorial District, Ahmed Ogembe sponsored them for the dastardly act.Kogi State Commissioner of Police (CP) Hakeem Busari, paraded the four suspects in Okene yesterday, saying they were arrested in connection with the November 16, 2018 killing of Onivehu.Speaking with journalists the suspects, Yusuf Abdulmumin, Aliyu Jafaru Abona, Yusuf Abdulkarim and Yusuf Tijani confessed that Ogembe contracted them to kill Oniyehu.They were allegedly led by Abdulmumin 32, who said he anchored the operation, surveillance and killing with the support of Abona 26, Abdulkarim 29 and Tijani 25.Abdulmumin also confessed that another suspect, Abdullahi Momohjimoh now at large, with whom he had served a jail term at Okene Maximum Prison, but later escaped, was the main person contracted for the operation.He said on the fateful day after tracing the deceased’s movement and were sure of his whereabouts, they laid ambush and kidnapped him with the intent to kill.He further revealed that following the failure of their guns to achieve the gang’s desired goal, as the gunshot couldn’t penetrate the deceased’s body, they then used a grenade to blow off his head.Speaking during the parade of the alleged killers, Governor Bello assured the people of the state of his commitment to ensure security of lives and property by smoking out criminals wherever they may hide.But responding to the allegations, Ogembe described the claims as “laughable exhibition of ignorance and Bello’s uncivilised way of doing things and urged the people of Kogi State to keep hope alive in the face of the allegations against him.Ogembe, who made the statement in Abuja, said he is aware of Governor Bello’s absurdity to cause confusion and misinform members of the public, saying, “When an opportunist gets power, he thinks every other person is a fool.”He advised the governor to leave Ebira land in peace as he met it, if he could not improve on what he met, adding: “I will not dignify the governor with further comments in the meantime.”