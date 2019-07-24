UBA’s REDTV To Light Up #UBAmarketplace 2019 With Creative Panel Sessions, Fashion Shows, Cinema, Concert

Published:

Youths and adults alike are in for a great time at the #UBAMarketplace2019 as UBA’s award winning online network, REDTV has lined up a number of exciting acts to keep visitors and participants entertained during the two-day event which will take place on July 26th and 27th 2019.The UBAMarketplace2019 will be held on the sidelines of the Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Forum - the largest gathering of the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Africa.The over 20,000 expected guests will be treated to a lot of entertainment, panel sessions, fashion, fun, comedy, relaxation and will have the unique opportunity to meet with some of their favourite stars and celebrities.Africa’s star boy Wizkid will sit with UBA’s GMD, Kennedy Uzoka, in a fireside chat with the theme ‘Stars & Suits: Afropop meets High Finance’ as Richard Mofe Damijo, the top Nollywood icon, will sit in a movie panel session with Cynthia Nassardine, Cote D’ivoire’s darling; top Movie producer/director, Tunde Kelani to discuss the theme ‘The Big Picture: Business of film making’ and how entrepreneurs from Africa can benefit from the enterprise. The panel will be moderated by REDTV’s Executive Producer and Group Director for Communciations at UBA,, Bola Atta.The music industry will not be left out at the UBA marketplace as Dj Cuppy, Dj Neptune and Pheelz the Producer will discuss on the theme ‘Booth to Bank: How the beat becomes the profit’.Uzoka who spoke about the event, stated ‘UBA has always been at the forefront of entrepreneurship across Africa, undertaking many projects aimed at contributing to and supporting Africa’s growth and economic integration. The birth of the UBA marketplace and this entrepreneurial fair is a testament to our commitment to African SMEs’Uzoka added that with the fair, UBA seeks to touch base with small business owners and to continue to positively affect the lives of entrepreneurs doing business in its countries of operations and beyond’. “I think everyone realises that we need to prioritise the private sector. We need to encourage entrepreneurship and the youths. This is the driving factor and the major reason why we are organising an event of this magnitude’ he said.Other side attractions at the Redzone will be the screening of the Lion King Movie and Bling Lagosians; fashion shows; treasure hunts, Kiddies corner as well as a Founder’s Day pitch event, where beneficiaries of the Tony Elumelu Foundation will be presented a platform to pitch their businesses with a grand prize of a grant, courtesy of UBA.REDTV is UBA’s dynamic online lifestyle channel that puts the spotlight on Africa with a distinct global appeal. Its award winning series, The Men’s Club Season 2, is currently airing on YouTube.