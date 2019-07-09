The Time For You To Resign Is Now,Anglican Bishop Tells Buhari

Published:

The Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Niger Delta of the Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Tunde Adeleye, yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign.He alleged that the president had failed and had not been able to galvanise good support from the larger majority of Nigerians for his government.He was speaking at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in Calabar on the preparations by the Communion for this year’s synod.If I meet the president today, I will tell him in plain language that he has failed and must resign. This is because his advisers and aides have deceived him. So many things have gone wrong in this country in recent times.There is louder outcry,” he said.According to him, Nigeria could explode soon unless the president adheres to popular advice and yearnings. The cleric said the unity of the country must be renegotiated and that restructuring was the best bet.