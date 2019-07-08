Soldiers Rescue 13 Kidnapped Victims In Kaduna

Published:

Following distress calls received from good Samaritans indicating the abduction of some farmers while working on their farms at the outskirts of Kuyelo community, in Birnin Gwari Local Area of Kaduna State, a patrol team from 1 Division Nigerian Army stationed at Super Camp Kuyello, on Exercise HARBIN KUNAMA 111, swiftly pursed the bandits/kidnappers and rescued all the 13 kidnapped farmers after a serious exchange of fire with the criminals.During the encounter, one of the bandits was neutralised, while others obviously escaped with gun shot wounds. Soldiers are currently combing the general area which borders Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna States.The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division Major General Faruk Yahaya, has enjoined troops to always be proactive and decisive in dealing with criminals and associated insecurity in their respective areas of responsibilities. He reiterated the resolve and determination of the Division and indeed the Nigerian Army to combating insurgency, banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping and other emerging security threats in Nigeria.The GOC further urged law abiding citizens to go about their routine lawful activities without fear of molestation. He also solicited the cooperation of the local communities in area of giving truthful information that would assist troops and other security agencies in the discharge of their duties of defending them from the bandits/criminals.