Shocking Revelations By Kidnappers Of Buhari's ADC Father Inlaw

The Nigeria Police Force has paraded 13 suspects linked to the kidnap of the district head of Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar, who was abducted at his residence in Katsina.Alhaji Umar was rescued on July 2 by operatives of the IGP Intelligence Response Team led by DCP Abba Kyari.Parading the suspects in Abuja on Monday, the Force spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, revealed that the kidnap was orchestrated by someone from Katsina.He gave the identities of the suspects as Aminu Saleh, Yusuf Dahiru, Abdullahi Mohammed, Bilal Yusuf, Sarfilu Abdu, Dahiru Musa, Tukur Bukar, Ibrahim Ibrahim, Mohammed Saidu, Abubakar Adamu, Mustapha Zakariyya, Ibrahim Mohammed and Bako Mustapha.He said out of the 13 suspects, four are from Daura, while eight are from different states in the northern part of the country. One other suspect is from the Niger Republic.According to him, two out of the suspects were said to have undergone training in Libya.The suspects said they were trained in Libya on musketry and how to disarm members of the Armed Forces and police, including other terrorism-related training.He said laptops with video clips of explosives’ production and manuals of how other dangerous weapons are made, was recovered from them.Mba said, “From our analysis, we discovered that the suspects are composed of persons from different states and backgrounds. They are all males with an average age of 30. The oldest is 46 while the youngest is 20. The youngest played the key role in the whole operation.“We discovered that there are external collaborators because one of them is from Niger Republic. The gang are also supported by local criminals and operators because the plan was orchestrated by someone from Katsina State.”He called for stringent legislation to tackle the menace of kidnapping and cattle rustling.He said, “We are using this opportunity to call for the strengthening of the legislation as it relates to the crime of kidnapping and cattle rustling. Our lawmakers at all levels should urgently review laws on kidnapping.”