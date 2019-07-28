Shock:Doctors Remove 69 Chains, 80 Earrings, 46 Coins From Lady’s Stomach

Published:

A lady who was rushed to a hospital in India after she became weak and emaciated shocked doctors who, while carrying out surgery on her, discovered coins and jewellery which she swallowed in her stomach.The 26-year-old lady, Runi Khatun, was brought to Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital in India and doctors, while carrying out surgery on her, brought out 69 chains, 80 earrings, 46 coins, eight lockets, 11 nose rings, five anklets and one wristwatch.The various removed chains of jewelleryAccording to Daily Mail of UK, the lady complained to her mother that she was weak and could no longer eat. She was said to have eventually collapsed and the mother rushed her to the hospitals.It was at the theatre that doctors who operated on her began to bring out all the coins and jewellery to their shock.