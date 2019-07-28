Shock:Doctors Remove 69 Chains, 80 Earrings, 46 Coins From Lady’s Stomach
Published: July 28, 2019
The 26-year-old lady, Runi Khatun, was brought to Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital in India and doctors, while carrying out surgery on her, brought out 69 chains, 80 earrings, 46 coins, eight lockets, 11 nose rings, five anklets and one wristwatch.
The various removed chains of jewellery
According to Daily Mail of UK, the lady complained to her mother that she was weak and could no longer eat. She was said to have eventually collapsed and the mother rushed her to the hospitals.
It was at the theatre that doctors who operated on her began to bring out all the coins and jewellery to their shock.
