Sex Toy Loving Senator Responds To Accusation Of Molestation

Published:

Share This

The lawmaker representing Adamawa-North senatorial district, Senator Elisha Abbo, has said that the incident portrayed in the video showing him beating up a lady in a sex toy shop occurred in March 2019.Abbo said this in a brief chat on Tuesday while responding to the incident.He said he was putting a team together and he would give a response soon.Abbo said, “Hello I saw your message and I am aware of the report. I am putting my team together. I am aware that the thing happened around March this year but I will get in touch with you when we finish discussion. I am in a meeting now.”Abbo had attracted criticisms from a large section of Nigerians after being caught on video slapping a nursing mother repeatedly at a sex toy shop in the Wuse 2 area of Abuja.Abbo, who defeated the respected Senator Binta Garba, to emerge as the winner of the Adamawa North senatorial district, was seen assaulting the woman in a video posted by Premium TimesThe assault, which reportedly occurred on May 11, 2019, was done in the presence of an armed policeman who rather than assist the victim, arrested her.Abbo, who is the youngest senator in the country, had entered the shop around 6:00 p.m. on May 11, a Saturday. The senator walked in with three young women to purchase adult toys.But shortly after they began shopping for the toys, one of the three ladies brought in by Mr Abbo started throwing up. She vomited multiple times, prompting the shop owner to remark that the woman should have vomited outside and not inside her shop, especially since she was not a child.Abbo, who was said to be agitated by the sudden illness of one of the ladies, was said to have accused the shop owner of poisoning the store’s air conditioner.The shop owner’s argument that if the air conditioner had been contaminated others in the shop would have also taken ill was said to have angered Abbo, and the two began exchanging words over the matter.The senator was said to have called a policeman who he then ordered to arrest the shop owner.The shop owner quickly called her father to inform him that Abbo had called the police over the matter and that she was about to be taken away.The shop owner’s friend who had been standing nearby tried to intervene by pleading with the second man to take things easy but was slapped repeatedly by the lawmaker.