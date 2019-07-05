Sex Allegations :Pastor Fatoyinbo's Spiritual Mother Speaks

Published:

Mr. Abiodun Fatoyinbo’s alleged spiritual mother, Mrs. Funke Adejumo, has said that the house of God should remain a safe space for all; and that no form of abuse should have a place there.She also expressed sympathy for Busola Dakolo, following her allegations that the COZA pastor raped her 20 years ago.In a message she posted on her Instagram page, Adejumo expressed sympathy for Busola and other church members who allegedly felt betrayed.SEE ALSO: 61-year-old notorious kidnapper gets life jail for ordering murder of his banker, four othersAdejumo, who is a pastor at the Agape Christian Ministries, said she had been making efforts to solve the crisis.She wrote, “The past few days have been heavy, not just in a general sense of a national reckoning but in a very personal sense as some of us who Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, the founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly considers leaders and mentors in the faith have worked quietly behind the scenes following the serious allegations of rape made by Busola Dakolo.“It has taken me time to speak publicly about this because work first had to be done to enable the process of resolution. This was the more urgent, personal task. Today, I am thankful to God for the counsel that has seen Biodun step down to allow the process of fact finding, healing, restitution and justice continue.“Also so that the congregation that God has entrusted into our hands are guided with love, integrity and wisdom. The house of God should remain a safe space for all. No form of abuse should have a place in God’s house.“My deepest sympathy is with everyone who has experienced broken trust from the church. Busola; every girl. Every boy; every child, man or woman. The church is embracing accountability – and it is exactly as Jesus has requested that we must.”Fatoyinbo, who has constantly referred to Adejumo as his spiritual mother, was accused of raping Mrs. Dakolo and a few other church members.The senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly who has continued to enjoy the support of a large section of his church, was forced to embark on a leave of absence following public outcry over the Dakolo issue.Fatoyinbo, who has denied the allegations, said his spiritual elders advised him to step aside.