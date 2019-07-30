Senate Goes On Vacation Till September 24th,Names 69 Committees Chairmen

Published:

Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday named Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of 69 standing committees of the Senate.Lawan, who made the announcement shortly before the Senate adjourned plenary till September 24, named the committee chairmen to include Senators Jubril Barau (Appropriation), Dino Melaye (Aviation), Uba Sani (Banking), Ibikunle Amosun (Capital Market), Oluremi Tinubu (Communications), Ike Ekweremadu (Environment), Solomon Olamilekan (Finance) and Sam Egwu (Housing).Others are Senatirs Kabir Gaya (INEC), Opeyemi Bamidele (Judiciary), Danjuma Goje (Marine Transport), Clifford Ordia (Local and Foreign Debt), Adedayo Adeyeye (Media and Public Affairs), Ali Ndume (Army), James Manager (Gas), Teslim Folarin (Local content), Aliyu Wammakko (Defence), Albert Bassey (FERMA), George Sekibo (Navy) and Abubakar Kyari (FCT)